Store Owner Feels Blessed Selling Winning Powerball Ticket

MENIFEE (AP) — The owner of a Southern California liquor store says he feels blessed for selling the winning Powerball ticket and does not know which of his customers won the jackpot.

Owner Matthew Alberre said Sunday he has not received much information about the bonus the store will receive and doesn’t know what his family will do with the $1 million that officials have said is set aside for the store that sold the winning ticket.

Alberre says he and his father own the store in Sun City, originally developed as a retirement community and now part of the city of Menifee.

This year started out tough for Alberre and his father because the father is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis lung disease. He says they were grateful to receive news that their store sold the ticket.

Alberre says the store just off a highway caters to retirees who live in Sun City and motorists who are passing through.

Menifee has about 89,000 residents.