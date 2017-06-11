Transient Man with BB Gun Prompts Evacuation at Sacramento Office Building

SACRAMENTO — Roughly 10 to 15 people had to evacuate their offices Sunday after an unresponsive transient man was found in an elevator with what officers later discovered was a BB gun.

Someone in a commercial building on Howe Avenue, situated near Parkington Court and Edward Court, called 911 when the man was spotted in the elevator with a gun leaning against the wall.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Department deputies and Sacramento, Citrus Heights and Sacramento State police officers all arrived at the scene and established a perimeter around the building.

Tony Turnbull of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reports the man was taken into custody shortly after their arrival and was likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No one was hurt in the incident and the suspect made no threats when confronted by police.

Officials do not know why the man chose to stay in the building with a BB gun.