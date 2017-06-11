Trump Holds Fundraiser for Lawmaker who Helped Save GOP Health Care Bill

President Donald Trump headlined a fundraiser Sunday for a moderate Republican congressman who found himself at the crux of the health care debate this spring.

Rep. Tom MacArthur’s re-election campaign hosted a reception at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the President spent the weekend.

“It was a great event with about 100 guests and the congressman raised more than $800,000,” said Chris Russell, a spokesman for MacArthur’s campaign. “The theme of his remarks were about making tough decisions and solving problems. He didn’t run for Congress to decorate a chair. Obamacare is failing, premiums are rising and choices are dwindling. Tom decided sitting on the sidelines and letting it completely collapse was not an option.”

MacArthur, who’s in his second term, represents New Jersey’s third congressional district. He resigned as co-chair of the caucus of Republican moderates known as the Tuesday Group last month because of divisions within the group over the embattled GOP health care plan.

In April, MacArthur proposed an amendment to the plan in order to get conservatives on board. The amendment would allow states to seek waivers to opt out of certain Obamacare requirements, including those that protect those with pre-existing conditions.

With that, enough Republicans voted to pass the bill, and now the Senate is working on its own version. MacArthur faced angry protests at a marathon town hall meeting last month in New Jersey, where he took questions from constituents for more than four hours.

Tickets to Sunday’s fundraiser are $5,400 per couple, according to the invitation. Attendees can contribute $25,000 or help raise $100,000 to get a photo with the President.