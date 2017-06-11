Uber Board Weighs Report on Workplace Culture

NEW YORK — Uber could be in for another rough week.

The company’s board is being briefed Sunday about an investigation into sexual harassment and workplace culture at Uber, a source told CNNTech.

The report was prepared by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

On the table, according to the Wall Street Journal, are the roles of two of the company’s top executives: CEO Travis Kalanick and his right-hand man, Chief Business Officer Emil Michael.

The Journal reported Sunday that Michael is expected to resign Monday, while Kalanick could take a leave of absence.

Holder’s broad probe into Uber’s office culture was launched after public complaints about sexism rocked the company earlier this year. A former engineer named Susan Fowler blogged about her experience in February and claimed the company refused to properly address sexual harassment that she and other women had reported.

Following Sundays board meeting, any recommendations are expected to be relayed to employees at an all-hands meeting Tuesday.

That day also will mark one week since the embattled company, which is valued at $68 billion, announced that 20 employees had been terminated over harassment claims.

At a staff meeting that day, employees were notified that more than 200 harassment and discrimination claims had been investigated in a separate, parallel investigation by law firm Perkins Coie. Of those 200-plus complaints, a source told CNNTech that 57 were under review and 31 people were in training and counseling.