Front Street Animal Shelter has waived their adoption fees for the whole month of June in anticipation of July 4th.

Bobby Mann from Front Street brought Barrett, a 10-year-old chihuahua, to FOX40's backyard patio. Barrett has been with the shelter for a few months and is looking for his forever home.

Information on Barrett and other adoptable pets can be found on Front Street's site.