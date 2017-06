Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCCLELLAN -- The Aerospace Museum of California is hosting a special event and opening up around 20 planes for families to enjoy on Father's Day.

Fathers and grandfathers get in free to explore the planes and sit in the cockpits for Open Cockpit Day on Sunday.

The Da Vinci exhibit will also still be on display and food trucks will be parked outside.

The event starts when the museum opens at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Roxanne Yonn, executive director of the museum, recommends showing up early to beat the heat.

Visit the Aerospace Museum's site for more information.