Citrus Trees Stolen from Luther Burbank Gardening Program

SACRAMENTO — Three citrus trees belonging to Luther Burbank High School’s urban garden, known as BUG, were stolen last week.

The trees were planted as part of the special education program to help kids with autism learn to interact with others, as well as be a part of Burbank’s agricultural program.

School officials say there have been several incidents of vandalism over the last few weeks — broken windows, cut locks and stolen garden hoses — but none was as egregious as the tree theft.

The trees themselves will likely take a couple more years before they bear fruit, and would only sell now for $30 to $50. Citrus trees that produce fruit could be worth hundreds.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help BUG.