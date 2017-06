SACRAMENTO — Morning traffic along northbound Business 80 has come to a crawl following a crash at the H Street offramp.

SAC Northbound Bus80 (Hwy 51) south of H Street. Watch for slow traffic due to collision. #3,4 lanes and off-ramp blocked. No ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 12, 2017

The crash between three vehicles involved a Volkswagen beetle that was hit by flying debris.

The number 3 and 4 lanes as well as the H Street offramp have been blocked off, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans reports the crash was cleared around 9:08 a.m.

