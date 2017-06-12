Enter to be the FOX40 Kid Reporter at the StanCo Fair!

Calling all kids!! The StanCo Fair is coming and FOX40 wants to send YOU as our kid reporter!

We are giving one lucky kid a family four pack to the fair, PLUS an exclusive media pass to help us get an inside scoop on all of the fun!

Winning is easy! Are you between the ages of 6 and 12 years old? Do you LOVE the StanCo Fair? Then grab a parent, grab a camera, and give us your special report on what you love about the StanCo Fair!

Enter you video below for your chance to win!

For more information on the StanCo Fair click HERE

Official Contest Rules HERE