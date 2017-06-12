Investigators: Teen Boys in Fatal Shooting were Schoolmates

FRESNO (AP) — Investigators in Central California say a 13-year-old boy attended school with a 14-year-old boy he’s suspected of shooting and killing.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said it’s still piecing together a motive behind the death late Friday. It happened in Huron, a small farming community southeast of Fresno.

Authorities say officers were called to an apartment complex where they found the dead 14-year-old identified as Diego Perez.

Investigators say that hours later they arrested the 13-year-old suspect. Authorities haven’t released the boy’s name because he’s a minor.

Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department says prosecutors and juvenile probation officials could file charges Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Wright says the suspect’s age prevents him from talking publicly about the case headed for juvenile court.