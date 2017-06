FOLSOM — Along with lots of driftwood, Folsom Lake apparently has a lot of large spiders.

According to Folsom Lake’s Twitter page, it’s tarantula season.

It's tarantula season at @FolsomLake, this big guy was found at the Peninsula pic.twitter.com/F0sIqxjJ9t — Folsom Lake (@FolsomLake) June 10, 2017

While they may be intimidating, tarantulas are not dangerous to humans. They might just look creepy walking across your beach towel.

The Sacramento Bee reports the type of tarantula that frequents the lake was named after famous singer Johnny Cash. Try not to cry, cry, cry too hard when you see one.