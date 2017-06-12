Modesto Police Investigating Shooting that Killed One Man, Injured Another

MODESTO — Police in Modesto are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

The shooting happened on Sutter Avenue near Yvonne Lane.

The two men were transported to an area hospital. One man died and the other is listed in serious condition.

Police are still looking for suspects in the shooting. No motive or suspect description has been released.

Roadways in the area have been shut down as police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

