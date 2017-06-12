Neighbors Complain About Noisy Events at Thornton Community Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON -- On a Monday afternoon in Thornton, the sound of a tractor is about as much noise as you’ll hear on North Sacramento Road, but according to some who live here, that isn’t the case on weekends.

"They rent it out for quinceaneras, weddings and that music ... because it’s a tin building, you can hear the vibration," Ken Lee of Thornton said.

Lee said he’s fed up with the noise,

"We’re all elderly, we’re all seniors. It’s senior abuse.”

Lee said some events at Our Lady of Fatima Community Center are a nuisance and that he and his neighbors have complained.

The San Joaquin County Community Development Department is reviewing those complaints. A spokeswoman said the organization is only allowed to hold eight events a year, including October’s bloodless bull fight.

Lee argues the events allowed by the county are not the problem, it’s the other parties throughout the year that he believes disrupt this quiet community.

The county is taking a look at the issue later this week and might consider limiting or revoking the number of events at the center or keeping them as is.

"I offered to come, sit down have a talk, try to work this out. You know, find out and see if they can, and see if they can sound proof the building," Lee said.

However, at least one neighbor we spoke to said the noise isn't an issue.

Dennis Lacy lives across the street from the hall, and he told FOX40 he doesn’t mind the noise.

"The music gets a little loud sometimes, last night, it was kind of loud, but normally about 10 o’clock they cut everything off," Lacy explained.

But Lee argued, it’s the elderly and the disabled who live here who hurt the most. He said many are too scared to talk so he’s taking up this fight for them.

"We’ve all had strokes and dementia, it does not help us," Lee explained.