New Alcohol Application Notice Pops Up in Window of Building on Miracle Mile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Just hours after Centrale Bar and Kitchen in Stockton was forced out on Friday, an application to sell alcoholic beverages was posted for L and L Entertainment Group for a business that would be called "Pacific Pub" -- a different owner, a different business.

DeeDee Sbragia, co-owner of Centrale, said she was shocked when she first saw the post.

"So it’s kind of sad, but we have to move on because we just don’t see a future there right now," Sbragia said.

Sbragia, along with other business owners inside this Miracle Mile building, says their landlord, Christopher Kitt Bennitt, has kept them in the dark about what city code inspectors claim is unsafe and dangerous.

"We really had no idea there were that many violations," she said.

Bennitt’s attorney questions whether the city acted lawfully and told FOX40 in a statement, "The city wanted to make an example out of my client by taking an extreme measure under the code in declaring the need for an immediate evacuation."

But Sbragia said Bennitt has been difficult to work with.

"He just wouldn’t work with us, and every time we tried to contact him… there was no contact.”

Bennitt’s attorney argued his client had been trying to transition the property to a new owner since January. A move, Sbragia said, was never relayed to them.

“A spokesman with ABC said that they received the application on May 19, weeks before the City of Stockton issued its eviction. Neighbors said even if the new owners get to open their doors, they can’t see themselves visiting.

"They’re going to have some tough shoes to fill, I guess," Linda Son of Stockton said.

“Best of luck to them, but I don’t think it has a really good rep anymore," Lina Touch, also of Stockton, said.

Sbragia said her focus now is getting their new restaurant, Central, up and running at their new location on March Lane by July 1.

"We have a lot of optimism. It’s going to be good and good food," Sbragia said.

Bennitt's attorney said they are trying to schedule a meeting with city officials so they can move forward with fixing the building's issues.