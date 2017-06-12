New Grocery Store Finally Coming to Del Paso Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL PASO HEIGHTS -- A vacant building is being demolished at the corner of Del Paso Boulevard and Darina Avenue to make room for what has long been missing from the neighborhood -- a grocery store.

Much of Del Paso Heights is considered a food dessert because of its lack of healthy food options.

"You know, this is a really big morning, big day for our community," Sacramento City Council member Allen Warren said. Warren represent's District 2 in Sacramento, which includes Del Paso Heights.

The new Grocery Outlet is the neighborhood's first new grocery store in nearly 50 years.

"So one of the top priorities of this district, for the residents here, was to bring fresh fruits and vegetables and ultimately a new grocery store into the district and so we've been working on it for a number of years," Warren said.

But bringing a new grocery store to the area was easier said than done.

"A lot of grocery stores that have decided to invest their money in demographics that are higher than what are in this community, and it takes a special operator to come into an area that doesn't have those demographics and income levels to support a grocery store," developer Paul Petrovich said.

The new store is bringing 35 jobs to the area. It's expected to open in the spring.