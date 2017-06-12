One Year Later, Victims of Pulse Nightclub Shooting Remembered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- With the reading of each name a balloon was released into the evening sky.

Each balloon represented a victim of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

It's been a year since that horrible night, but among the several dozen people gathered, holding candles outside Badlands Nightclub in Midtown Sacramento, the emotional wounds are still very raw.

But there is comfort here.

"If our safe spaces aren't safe, where do we go as a community? And it's been kind of hard to figure out as a community, and I think that Sacramento has done a really great job of rallying around our community, our LBGT-plus community, and wrapping their arms around it to protect us," said Kelsie Hale, who attended the vigil. "Which, from somebody that's in the community, to see allies step up and really come out in full force to make sure that we were OK, was like the most touching thing in the world."

Community members say memorials like this are important not only to remember the lives lost, but also to serve as a reminder.

"And there's still a lot of work to be done even here in a state like California that's assumed to be progressive and have many, many rights and protections. There's still a lot of work to be done," said Jennie Reiken, who attended the vigil.

Those who attended Monday night's vigil had the opportunity to sign a poster that will be sent to the Pulse nightclub as a show of support.