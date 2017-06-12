Police: Man Accused of Trying to Kill his Grandfather in Pomona May be in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Police believe a 25-year-old man wanted in connection to an attempted murder in Pomona may be in Sacramento.

Sammeon Christian Walker is accused of assaulting his 82-year-old grandfather, Robert McPherson, on June 9, at his Pomona home, according to police.

When police found McPherson he was on the ground bleeding and suffering from major head trauma. He was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.

McPherson had an active restraining order against his grandson at the time of the attack.

Walker allegedly took his grandfather’s vehicle after the attack. The vehicle, a 2003 silver Honda Odyssey, was later found and impounded in Sacramento, police said. Walker was last seen near Third and J streets. Police do not believe he has any means of transportation and he may be using public transportation.

Police believe that Walker could still be in the Sacramento area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pomona Police Department, (909) 620-2085.