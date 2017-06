SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting and vehicle into a house on J Parkway near Southeast Parkway in Sacramento.

At least one person was shot.

Deputies have the entire area blocked off.

There are also deputies at a second location about one mile away at a 7-Eleven near Center and Mack Road. Evidence markers can be seen in the area.

Deputies at 2 diff locations 1 mile apart along Center Pkwy in South Sac. Evidence markers also at 7/11. Neighbors heard gunshots @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ijibCm0Win — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) June 13, 2017

No other details were immediately known.

