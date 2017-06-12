Service Held for Roseville Officer Who Died of Brain Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn and dozens of officers said their goodbyes to Officer Robert Seich, who died of brain cancer last week.

"It was really tough to watch one of our family members go through that but he made it a lot easier because I'd never seen him have a bad day," Chief Hahn said.

Seich leaves behind a wife and their 3-year-old son, RJ. He was diagnosed in 2008, but doctors treated and removed a tumor. In 2015, Seich had a seizure and a second tumor was discovered.

"Cancer couldn't take his courage and his attitude from him so I'll say he beat it both times," Hahn told FOX40 Monday.

Seich had been with the Roseville Police Department for about three years after spending more than a decade with the Kissimmee Police Department in Florida.

"Not only was he a great cop but he was just a great human being," Officer Brian Albonetti.

Seich and Albonetti started with the Roseville Police Department on the same day.

"When I first met him he just had a strong work ethic, a positive attitude," Albonetti said. "He always handled his calls, never complained. He was that guy you wanted to back you on the street."

Even though he was sick, Seich stayed the with department until the very end. He would even still go out on patrol. It's that spirit that motivated employees to donate vacation time and unused hours so Seich could continue getting a full paycheck to support his family.

Everyone FOX40 spoke with Monday said Seich left quite an impression everywhere he went, whether it was the work he did in his community as a police officer or the strength he showed during his final days.