Special Meeting Regarding Cordova Shooting Center Draws Large Crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A Monday night special meeting of the Cordova Recreation and Park District board of directors drew a standing-room-only crowd.

The Cordova Shooting Center is in danger of closing, and people showed up to the meeting to share their opinions. The board heard testimony from people for and against keeping the range open.

For nearly 40 years, outdoor shooting has been available to the public at the Cordova Shooting Center. The facility is owned by the Cordova Recreation and Parks District and operated by Marksmanship Consultants.

The president of Marksmanship Consultants, Brian Glaze, was notified that his lease will not be renewed.

This comes after a study by the Cordova Recreation and Park District that recommends shutting down the facility and converting it to something else. The study's findings conclude the facility is not compatible with new development in the area. Additionally, it deems the estimated $2 million for safety upgrades to the facility to be prohibitive.

The study recommends Glaze's lease not be renewed and the Cordova Shooting Center be closed.

The board will meet again July 19 to make a final decision.