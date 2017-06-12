Win a Pair of Tickets to V101’s Summer Jam!

Studio40 Live is taking you back…way back…to the 90’s! With V101 and I Love the 90’s Summer Jam!

We are giving away FIVE PAIRS of Summer Jam tickets! And winning is easy! Just find @Studio40Live on Facebook, “LIKE”our post about the Summer Jam, then WATCH Studio40 Live Tuesday through Friday, June 13 – 16 and see if you are one of the lucky WINNERS!

You don’t want to miss V101’s Summer Jam 2017, featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Dru Hill, SisQo, All-4-One, Coolio and Tone Loc. It’s going to be off the hook!

LIKE – WATCH – WIN! with Studio40 Live!

