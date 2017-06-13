12-Year-Old Girl Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — Rancho Cordova police are investigating a vehicle collision that killed a 12-year-old girl near Coloma Road and El Manto Drive.

The girl was hit near the intersection around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When authorities arrived, the girl was being tended to by a citizen.

Sacramento Fire responded and transported her to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

There is no preliminary cause at this time.

Coloma Road will be closed between El Manto Drive and Benita Drive for several hours.

Commuters are recommended to use alternate routes.

