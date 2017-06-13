Beauty and the Beast Opening at Sacramento Music Circus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Simone are sitting with the stars of "Beauty and the Beast," Jessica Grové and James Snyder, set to open on June 20 at the Sacramento Music Circus.

Jessica Grové, who plays Belle, was first seen in the Sacramento Music Circus as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid."

James Snyder, a Sacramento native, was last seen at the Sacramento Music Circus in 2004 in "The Fantasticks."

Beauty and the Beast Highlights At Wells Fargo Pavilion for two weeks only, June 20 – July 2 Superb cast loaded with Broadway veterans Sumptuous costumes from Director Glenn Casale’s European production of Beauty and the Beast Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken Special kids price (ages 4 – 12): $45 for any seat Tickets: (916) 557-1999 or HERE

