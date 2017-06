× Brush Fire in Loomis Prompts Voluntary Evacuations

LOOMIS — A brush fire in the Loomis area briefly prompted voluntary evacuations in one neighborhood.

Deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office went door to door along Ashley Creek Drive, Helm Lane, Sugarload Mountain Road and Boulder Creek Road to warn residents about the fire.

Those voluntary orders were lifted just before 5 p.m.

The fire began Tuesday afternoon near King Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Road.