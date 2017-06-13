× ‘Dancing Dan’ in Arden-Arcade Recovering from Vicious, Random Attack

SACRAMENTO — A homeless man known as Dancing Dan is recovering from a vicious, seemingly random attack on Sunday.

Dan is known as an icon of sorts in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood. Residents have seen him dancing and waving signs along Arden Way and Morse Avenue off and on for the last 20 years. He’s known as a gentle and amiable man.

Other homeless people in the area say they are often targets of random violence.

Investigators say Dan’s attackers struck while he was asleep, so little is known about what actually happened.

Dozens of well-wishers hope he’s back dancing soon.