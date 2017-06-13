Deputies Search for Man After Woman Found Dead, Child Found Stabbed Inside Placerville Home

PLACERVILLE — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed to death and a child was found with multiple stab wounds in a Placerville home.

Deputies responded to a home on Newtown Road near Barragan Road in Placerville on reports of a stabbing about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Once inside, deputies found a dead woman. A child was also found inside with multiple stab wounds. The child was transported to an area hospital. The child’s condition is not known.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a 2002 white Ford Explorer with California license plate number 4XTF911 in connection to the homicide.

Bernardo Castillo, 24, is wanted for questioning in connection to the stabbing. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Castillo or the vehicle is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 621-6600.

No other details were immediately known.

