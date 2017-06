Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Father's Day is coming up and dads love gifts that you make yourself. Lifestyle personality Rosalynn Daniels showed Lori just how simple it is to make do it yourself coasters. Make dad a gift he'll remember this Father's Day with your own personalized coaster!

