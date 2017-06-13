Family of 12-Year-Old Girl Hit, Killed in Rancho Cordova Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A Rancho Cordova father is devastated after his 12-year-old daughter died while walking to school on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened about 6:40 a.m. on Coloma Road and El Manto Drive. The girl, who has been identified as Leah Callison, was reportedly in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

"I want my daughter back," Edward Callison said

It's a pain and loss no parent should ever have to suffer.

"Come stand in my shoes, I lost my only child," Callison said.

Twelve-year-old Leah Callison's father believes she was killed because the driver who struck her was trying to beat a red light.

"Because of red lights that people can't wait 5 seconds to change over, they want to take an innocent life that hadn't done nothing wrong to nobody ever in her life," Callison said.

However, Rancho Cordova police are still investigating the official cause of the accident.

Officers say Leah was with another 12-year-old student, walking to summer school at Cordova High School.

Neighbors tell FOX40 while the boy she was with stopped before crossing Coloma Road, Leah entered the crosswalk and was hit.

The driver stopped and waited for emergency crews to arrive while neighbors attempted to help Leah. She was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital.

"My kid should not have to suffer like that. They are suffering for someone else's stupidity," Leah's grandmother said.

"She was a really loving person," said Veronica Marsial, Leah's aunt.

Leah's aunt and cousin said by phone the 12-year-old moved to California from Oklahoma with her parents and was attending seventh grade at Mitchell Middle School.

"She was funny and smart, she liked nature," Leah's cousin Martin Marsial said.

Meanwhile Leah's father had this message for all parents.

"Everybody here and everybody who's watching, make sure to hold on to your children tonight, give them a long kiss and a hug, and make sure they're still there. You can't be like me and my wife who can't go home and hug our daughter because she's laying in a morgue right now," Callison said.

People from all around the neighborhood have been placing flowers at the scene of the crash.