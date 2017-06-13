Firefighter Being Treated for Moderate Burn Injuries After South Sacramento House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A fire fighter with the Sacramento Fire Department was injured in an early morning fire in South Sacramento.

He suffered moderate burn injuries and has been transported to UC Davis .

Chris Harvey, Public Information Officer with the Sacramento Fire Department, says the injured fire fighter was conscious and talking when he left the scene by ambulance.

The house fire on Logan Street was called in by neighbors around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors told the fire department that the house was abandoned. There were boards on the home; however, fire investigators say it appears someone may have been staying there.

Next door neighbors were evacuated as a safety precaution. Once the fire was contained they were allowed back in their home