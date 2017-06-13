Get a Facial at The Almonte Center

Gary and Lori headed over to The Almonte Center to check out an alternative to getting cosmetic surgery. For those that aren't ready to get cosmetic surgery, they offer amazing facials. Lori actually got the first hand experience getting a facial as Gary interviewed esthetician Gina Micheletti. If you're looking to get a relaxing facial, head in to The Almonte Center.
More info:
The Almonte Center
1411 Secret Ravine Parkway, STE. 170
Roseville, CA
(916) 771-2062
DrAlmonte.com
Facebook: The Almonte Center