Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Police Pursuit, Crashing into House

Posted 1:20 PM, June 13, 2017, by , Updated at 01:18PM, June 13, 2017

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department arrested a kidnapping suspect after engaging in a pursuit.

Around 5:58 p.m. Monday, officers spotted the suspect driving a gold Honda in the area of Harding Way and Rhode Island Avenue.

Nikko Garcia was wanted for kidnapping a female associate.

When authorities attempted to stop Garcia, the 25-year-old sped off and then collided into a house.

He fled from the vehicle but was later located in another vehicle in the area.

Garcia was arrested for kidnapping and various traffic charges.

 