Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Police Pursuit, Crashing into House

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department arrested a kidnapping suspect after engaging in a pursuit.

Around 5:58 p.m. Monday, officers spotted the suspect driving a gold Honda in the area of Harding Way and Rhode Island Avenue.

Nikko Garcia was wanted for kidnapping a female associate.

When authorities attempted to stop Garcia, the 25-year-old sped off and then collided into a house.

He fled from the vehicle but was later located in another vehicle in the area.

Garcia was arrested for kidnapping and various traffic charges.