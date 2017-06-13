Officials Release Aly Yeoman’s Cause of Death

SUTTER COUNTY — Aly Yeoman’s cause of death has been determined, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy was performed, and the cause of death was listed of drowning. The manner of death is still undetermined.

Yeoman, 20, went missing on the night of March 30. She was last seen driving westbound on Butte House Road in Yuba Cuty. Yeoman is believed to have been headed to her home in Gridley — but she never made it.

On April 5, Yeoman’s truck was found near the Feather River, just north of the Live Oak Recreation area. Her cell phone was found shortly after in the same area.

On May 7 Yeoman’s body was found in the Feather River.