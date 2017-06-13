Pool Problems at Capitol Towers Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As the Sacramento sun raised temperatures into the 80s this afternoon, renters at Capitol Towers could once again choose to cool off in their pool.

That hasn't been the case since June 9, when the Sacramento County Department of Environmental Management closed the complex attraction for not having the right balance of chemicals in it to maintain disinfection and pH balance.

"We'd have kind of scaly skin, looks a little rubbery, and we'd talk to people and say 'do you notice that kind of rash?' and they would attest to that too," said Capitol Towers renter Paige Bohrer.

Hitting the pool and hot tub there two to three times per week, Bohrer was curious and annoyed with the temporary skin irritation that seemed to appear every time she and her boyfriend got out.

She'd never noticed anything like that before.

"I've been here for three years now, and this is the first time I've seen anything like that. I thought it was weird, saw the notice and put two and two together," she said.

Bohrer is planning a move, so she felt comfortable talking about the rashes.

Some fellow tenants who hope to stay longer were too nervous to speak on camera.

FOX40 tried to ask Capitol Towers staff how serious the chemical issue really was and if any complaints were filed, but we were asked to leave the office, which we did.

A manager did call FOX40's newsroom and offered to speak with us one-on-one, but then that never happened.

We're now waiting for a possible response from the complex's new parent company Weidner Property Management.

Bohrer says she didn't make an on-site complaint because of that new company.

"I've seen a change in the management. Over the past six months things are not as friendly as they used to be. Issues that you bring to management's attention doesn't get the type of service that it needs," she said.

The county's Office of Environmental Management reports that the Capitol Towers pool didn't have the proper permits for some time due to some confusion after the property changed hands.

That and any chemical issues have been resolved, which is why inspectors reopened the pool Tuesday.

Pools everywhere will be in high demand through the beginning of next week as temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees in the valley.

Any concerns about a public pool can be reported to Sacramento County's Office of Environmental Management.