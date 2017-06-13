Rocklin Police Need Help Identifying a Possible Vehicle Burglary Suspect

ROCKLIN — The Rocklin Police Department is asking for help identifying someone they say is a possible vehicle burglary suspect.

The suspect was caught on camera opening car doors and rummaging through vehicles around 6 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

The taped incident seen happened in the area of Redwood Drive and Lonetree Boulevard.

Authorities believe he may be responsible for vehicle burglaries in the area.

If you recognize this person contact Officer Justin Infante at justin.infante@rocklin.ca.us or call (916) 625-5400.