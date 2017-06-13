Sacramento Firefighter Injured Battling Early Morning House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento firefighter is recovering after he was injured battling a house fire early Tuesday.

"They were met with a very tough battle as soon as they made it through the front door. As the chief mentioned, he was wearing his full protective equipment," said Chris Harvey with the Sacramento Fire Department.

Twenty-three-year-old Dominic DeRose was on the front line, responding to a house fire on the 6300 block of Logan Street at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say the home was abandoned, and therefore no residents or neighbors were injured, however, DeRose suffered moderate burns to the lower part of his body and is currently being treated in the burn ward at UC Davis.

"He is someone that is part of our fire family, and someone the whole department cares deeply about, so it's tough for us to see any member of the fire department experience injury or going through pain," Sacramento Fire Chief Walt White said.

Responding crews were able to contain the fire within half an hour. Next door neighbor Sanford Del Mar says he is thankful for fire crews quick efforts because he feared it would spread to his home.

"I saw the flames coming up all around this fence, it was coming up there and on top of the house, coming out the windows," Del Mar said.

DeRose has been with the fire department for less than a year, graduating from the fire academy in November.

White says fellow firefighters who have been in that same burn unit before were at his side comforting him just hours after he was taken to the hospital.

"He is getting comforted by some people who can really emphasize and know what he is going through and help him know what's next in his treatment," White said.

White says he knows that this injury won't discourage DeRose, and he looks forward to his many future years with the department.

"This will be a minor set back and we look forward to his full recovery, full and complete recovery and to him returning to the job," White said.