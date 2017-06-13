Sipping in Gold Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuolumne County is known for it's great offerings in outdoor recreation including hiking, rafting, biking, and more. Did you know that there is also great wine and cider tasting? Tuolumne County features 4 different wineries to choose from. Jen Lopez, marketing coordinator of Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau, joined Lori to talk about the winery offerings. In addition to wine tasting you can also try out some incredible hard ciders. Jamie Banks, marketing and event coordinator of Indigeny Reserve, talked about some of the great ciders they offer. Enjoy some great wine and cider tasting in Tuolumne County!

Indigeny Reserse

14679 Summers LN, Sonora

(209) 533-9463

IndigenyReserve.com

Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau

193 S. Washington St, Sonora

(800) 446-1333

VisitTcToday.com