Suisun City Shooting Now Being Classified as a Homicide

SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Police Department has now classified a recent shooting as a homicide after the victim died when taken off life support.

The shooting happened on May 22 around 11:44 p.m. at The Village Apartments on Civic Center Boulevard.

Officers found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition until June 2.

Police have not released a suspect description or motive for the shooting.

On June 9, officers conducted an enforcement sweep in the area where they arrested 22-year old Bryan Kongvonsay for having a stolen gun in his possession.

Authorities have not said Kongvonsay is connected to the shooting.

This is the second homicide in Suisun City in 2017.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call (707) 421-7361. Information can also be reported anonymously to Solano County Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.