Summer Food Program Offers Free Lunch to Students

SACRAMENTO — Even though school is out, students can still get free meals over the summer.

State education officials are encouraging parents to take advantage of the summer meals food service program.

The program provides free meals over the summer to kids who qualify to receive free or reduced-price lunches during the school year.

A summer meals kickoff event is being held this Thursday at 11:15 a.m. at the Central YMCA in Sacramento.

Click here, for more information on the summer food program.