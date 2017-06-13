Wreckage of Missing Plane Found

CALAVERAS COUNTY — Wreckage from a missing plane has been has been found, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

A search team reported finding possible aircraft debris about noon on Tuesday. Shortly after the discovery, a crash site was located about one mile south of the last known radar point of missing pilot Leroy Del Don.

The plane was found in a densely wooded area. The plane appeared to have crashed into one or more trees before stopping on a steep hillside.

A body was found in the wreckage.

Due to the condition of the wreckage, neither the aircraft nor body could be positively identified. However, circumstantial evidence indicates the wreckage is that of the missing Beechcraft aircraft.

Investigators are on scene and will work with National Transportation Safety Board upon their arrival Wednesday.