Army Veteran Surprised with New Car

FOLSOM -- You wouldn't know it by his kind smile and soft voice, but for seven years, Army Sgt. Derrick Broussard was a fierce soldier.

And in those seven years, he was deployed many times to the Middle East.

"I definitely enjoyed my time in the military," Broussard said.

What he didn't enjoy was the transition back to civilian life.

"It's been a struggle coming back to California and trying to get ourselves situated," Broussard said.

The 35-year-old, his wife Silvia and two kids eventually became homeless. From sleeping in a broken down car to commuting by bike two hours every day to mechanic school -- life wasn't easy.

Then, Volunteers of America helped him and his family.

"We helped him find permanent housing for him and his family, and we also helped him get to school, and to help his wife find employment," said Kia Phillips with Volunteers of American Veterans Services.

And on Wednesday morning -- another big surprise.

With the help of All State, Caliber Collision, and several other sponsors, Broussard got a key to a refurbished Nissan Sentra -- a key to a new start.

"We went through and got the whole vehicle detailed inside and out. It's literally a brand new vehicle," said Troy Anderson with Caliber Collision.

Broussard hopes this car becomes the turning point of his life.

"This is a big help, as far as personal transportation for me and my family, making sure we take care of what we need to take care of in our personal lives," he said.

How fitting that Broussard will be driving his new car to his soon to be new job, as an auto mechanic.