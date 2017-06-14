× Body Found in Downtown Sacramento Early Wednesday

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police confirmed Wednesday morning that a body was found on 3rd Street between J and K Streets.

Police received a call around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday from a concerned citizen who saw a man unresponsive laying on the ground. When Sacramento officers and fire officials arrived on scene, they discovered the man to be deceased.

According to police, there were no signs of foul play or obvious signs of trauma.

Police were not able to provide further details regarding the age of the victim, how he died or how long he had been deceased.

Those with information regarding the man’s death are encouraged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.