Cater Your Wedding with Randy Peters Catering

Kerry Luna, senior sales coordinator and wedding specialist with Randy Peters Catering, joined us in the kitchen to talk about what she does for couples leading up to their special day. We are proud to have them providing the catering service for Studio40 Live's American Hero Wedding. The bride of our wedding, Lyssa Gomez, also came on to hang out with us and sample some food served by chef Pete Treleven.

More info:

Randy Peters Catering

105 Vernon Street, Roseville

(916) 726-2339

RandyPetersCatering.com

Facebook: Randy Peters Catering

Twitter: @RPCatering