Confrontation with Shoplifters at Citrus Heights AM/PM Caught on Video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- An intense confrontation with some alleged shoplifters at a Citrus Heights AM/PM store is going viral.

Store clerks say a man and woman were shoplifting and became belligerent when they were confronted. When clerks tried to intervene, one of the shoplifters shoved him.

Video posted by Georgia LeeAnn on Facebook that captures the confrontation has been shared more than 2,700 times in less than 24 hours.

Clerks say no one was hurt.

The store and witnesses say they called Citrus Heights Police, but no officers responded for two hours. The police department wouldn't comment on response time, but said officers respond faster to assault calls than shoplifting calls.