Multiple People Injured During Shooting at UPS Facilty in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Bay Area media outlets are reporting an active shooter situation in San Francisco.

The incident happened at a UPS warehouse and customer service center located near 17th Street, Potrero Avenue and Utah Street around 9 a.m.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said he believed the shooter “turned the gun on himself” but did not have additional information.

He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn’t know their conditions.

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said the hospital had received the victims, but he did not know exactly how many people or their conditions.

The shooter was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. The next thing he knew, he said, “there’s a mob of UPS drivers” running down the street screaming “shooter, shooter.”

Uniformed UPS employees were led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

The San Francisco police have asked people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted.

Residents have been warned to avoid the area because of heavy law enforcement activity. Authorities say they will provide a briefing soon.

UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning. Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation.

