Family Says Missing Woodland Woman Found Dead

WOODLAND — Woodland woman Teresa “Terry” Blake has been found dead according to an update on her family’s Facebook page.

We will continue to love her every day and miss her entirely.

Yesterday, Terry Blake was found. Unfortunately, she had passed away and is no longer with us.

The family requests you respect their privacy at this time. Thank you all for your continued support. This has been an incredibly trying time for everybody who knows Terry, as she is so beloved, but it has brought a small bit of comfort in to seeing the large outpouring of support and love for Terry. – Randy, Katie and Rob

Blake went missing last weekend, June 4, while her family was vacationing in Plumas County.

Her family says she left their cabin in Graeagle to go fishing and never returned.

At this time it is not known where Blake was found or the circumstances surrounding her death.

