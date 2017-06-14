Father’s Day on the Farm, with Beer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take your dad out to the farm this Father's Day and enjoy a pint or two at GoatHouse Brewing Co. They grow their own hops and brew on site, creating some of the most refreshing beers around. The beautiful 11.5 acre location features a variety of plants and animals. "Father's Day on the Farm" is coming up this Sunday from 11am-5pm. Enjoy great food and some amazing beers this Father's Day at GoatHouse Brewing Co! Also, next month you can participate in yoga with goats! With their farm yoga you can actually do yoga with goats, and a donkey!

More info:

Father's Day on the Farm

Sunday, June 18th, 11am-5pm

Farm Yoga

Sunday, July 16th, 10am

GoatHouse Brewing Co.

600 Wise Road, Lincoln

(916) 740-9100

GoatHouseBrewing.com

Facebook: GoatHouseBrewing