Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary and Lori took a trip to Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin to check out some of their amazing luxury cars. They have an incredible lineup of vehicles and something you're sure to love. Head in to one of their local locations during their Summer Event and find the right Mercedes-Benz for you!

More info:

Mercedes-Benz Summer Event

June & July

-Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin

-Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills

-Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento

Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin

4747 Granite Drive, Rocklin

MBOfRocklin.com

Facebook: Mercedes Benz of Rocklin-Von Housen

Twitter: @VonHousenGroup