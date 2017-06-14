Former Capitol Police Officer Weighs in on Baseball Field Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was a barrage of bullets Wednesday morning at a softball park in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia.

"The next thing I remember is somebody on the field yelling run, he's got a gun. I ran into the dugout, like most people on the field," said Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois.

Former Capitol police Officer Andre Guillerm, who spent eight years covering mostly the U.S. Capitol and House of Representatives, told FOX40 the location of the shooting would have been difficult to defend.

"I can't imagine what they went through, with as few numbers as they had. Two agents and maybe some local police officers on a baseball field where there is absolutely no cover and concealment," Guillerm said.

"And in this case, they didn't just have one principle, they had several members of Congress to worry about. So, absolute nightmare scenario for them," he said.

Two members of Steve Scalise's Capitol police security detail were wounded as they exchanged fire with the gunman, many praising not just their presence, but also their quick work at neutralizing the threat.

"I got to witness the heroism of the Capitol police that were there as part of Steve Scalise's detail. If they wouldn't have been there, this would have been a massacre of innocent people," Davis said.

But no matter how low-key an event is, this shooting could lead to changes. According to Guillerm, Capitol police may be on the brink of increasing security for every member of Congress.

"That's going to be difficult with 535 members. I don't think it's going to be possible to provide around-the-clock protection," Guillerm said.