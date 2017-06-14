Kids Matter: Swim Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sarah is out at Life Time Athletic in Roseville, 1435 E Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA 95661, learning all about safety in the pool. Manager Elise Grice says they offer swim lessons to four month olds and up. Their eldest student is in her 80s!

Swim Safety Tips

The 25:10 rule: If a child cannot swim 25 meters continuously without assistance, make sure an adult is within 10 feet at all times

Importance of establishing 1:3 swim ratio: 1 adult swimmer per 3 non-swimmers

Children need to be taught basic safety principles

Maintain visual contact. A lifeguard is no substitute for maintaining visual contact

Take breaks at least every two hours.