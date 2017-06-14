Officials Searching for Inmate Who Was Mistakenly Released in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Department of Corrections and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released on Tuesday.

Officials say 40-year-old Alamar Houston was sent out to court in Sacramento County to face charges of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property last month. He was housed at Sacramento County Jail.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had an active detainer, so after his court proceedings, he should have been returned to the CDCR. Instead, after Houston’s court case was dismissed, he was released by the sheriff’s department.

Agents from CDCR’s special services unit and the sheriff’s department major crimes unit are trying to find Houston and take him back into custody.

Houston has a 35-year sentence for vehicle theft, evading a peace officer while driving recklessly, hit-and-run causing injury to another person, and assault with a deadly weapon. Until his transfer to Sacramento County Jail, Houston was housed at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.

Houston is an African-American man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 262 pounds. Anybody who sees Houston or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately call 911.